Pic du jour: Red Sox joy

Let's forget about that excruciating 7-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles for a moment.

The true highlight of yesterday's Opening Day was the tribute to the 2004 Red Sox team that reversed the curse and won the World Series.

Zoom in: Some of the greats were at Fenway Park — Johnny Damon, David Ortiz and, perhaps in spirit, Tim Wakefield.

The former pitcher died of brain cancer in October at age 57. His wife, Stacy, died months later of cancer.

The Wakefields' children, Brianna and Trevor, took his place on the field. Brianna threw the ceremonial first pitch.

Damon helped place the trophy in Brianna's hands, and she lifted it up alongside her brother.

What they're saying: "Those kids are going through a lot and they know that they have a lot of family, the team that we had in 2004," Damon said, per the AP.