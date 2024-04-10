🔙 Back That Mass Up: South Station Tower fire

Apr 10, 2024 - News

Suffolk Construction, the company leading the South Station Tower project, shut down the job site to conduct a safety audit after a fire on the ninth floor. (Globe)

  • The fire was caused by burning "construction material," per the Boston Fire Department.
  • The project also shut down last month after a large steel beam fell from an upper floor, prompting an OSHA investigation.

🏗 Zoning officials approved plans for 15 affordable housing condos on Blue Hill Avenue, replacing currently vacant lots. (UHub)

💰 OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black-owned bank, plans to relocate its headquarters from downtown Boston to Roxbury next year. (BBJ)

  • CEO Kevin Cohee says Roxbury is the entry to the "new Black Wall Street."
