Apr 10, 2024 - News
🔙 Back That Mass Up: South Station Tower fire
Suffolk Construction, the company leading the South Station Tower project, shut down the job site to conduct a safety audit after a fire on the ninth floor. (Globe)
- The fire was caused by burning "construction material," per the Boston Fire Department.
- The project also shut down last month after a large steel beam fell from an upper floor, prompting an OSHA investigation.
🏗 Zoning officials approved plans for 15 affordable housing condos on Blue Hill Avenue, replacing currently vacant lots. (UHub)
💰 OneUnited Bank, the nation's largest Black-owned bank, plans to relocate its headquarters from downtown Boston to Roxbury next year. (BBJ)
- CEO Kevin Cohee says Roxbury is the entry to the "new Black Wall Street."
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios Boston in your inbox.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.