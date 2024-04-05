☀️ Mapped: Solar and wind energy hotspots

Data: Climate Central; Note: Includes both utility-scale and small-scale solar generation; Chart: Axios Visuals

Sunny states like California, Texas and Florida are leading the country in solar power generation, while windy ones like Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma are the leaders in wind energy, per a new analysis.

Massachusetts lags behind leading states, generating 5,700 gigawatt-hours (GWh) from solar and just 197 GWh from wind power.

Why it matters: Solar and wind power are producing a comparatively small but growing share of America's overall energy supply — yet they make up a bigger slice of the energy pie in some states compared to others.

Massachusetts' first major wind farm, Vineyard Wind, began producing power in January.

The Biden administration okayed another large offshore wind farm this month

The big picture: Solar installations generated nearly 240,000 GWh of electricity across the U.S. in 2023, per the analysis from Climate Central, a climate research nonprofit.

That's up 8X compared to 2014, the group says.

Wind generation hit about 425,000 GWh last year — double that of a decade ago.

Context: "Together, these two renewable energy sources generated enough electricity in 2023 to power the equivalent of more than 61 million average American homes," per Climate Central.

Between the lines: A big part of the wind and solar boom is being driven by private equity investment, per Axios Pro: Climate Deals' Alan Neuhauser.

What's next: Energy from wind and solar installations is expected to outpace coal-fired electricity this year, as Axios Generate's Ben Geman has reported.