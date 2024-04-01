The Bay State's below-average religiosity

Data: Household Pulse Survey; Note: Adults who say they never attend or attend less than once a year; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

If the church pews seemed emptier than usual for Easter yesterday, it wasn't just your imagination.

Why it matters: 57% of Boston-area adults say they never or seldom attend church or religious services, compared to the national average of 49%, per a new analysis of Household Pulse Survey data from Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng.

And a survey by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute found 26% of Americans now consider themselves unaffiliated with a religion

By the numbers: 14% of Greater Boston residents attend services 1-3 times a year, 4% attend 4-11 times per year, and 13% attend 12 or more times.

Zoom out: Our New England neighbors in Vermont (75%), New Hampshire (66%) and Maine (66%) have the highest share of adults who say they never or seldom attend church or religious services.

The church-skipping rate for Connecticut (53%) and Rhode Island (57%) are closer to Massachusetts' statewide number of 56%.

Mississippi (32%), Alabama (36%) and Louisiana (37%) have the lowest shares.

Data: Household Pulse Survey; Note: Adults who say they never attend or attend less than once a year; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The big picture: More than three-quarters of Americans say religion's role in public life is shrinking, per a recent Pew Research Center survey — the highest level since the group first started tracking such sentiment in 2001.

Many Americans are unhappy about that, with about half of adults telling Pew both that "religion is losing influence and that this is a bad thing."

About 57% of adults say that religion has a positive impact on American life, per Pew.

Friction point: Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel at least "some" tension between their religious beliefs and mainstream culture, Pew found.

That's up from 42% in 2020.

Zoom in: A separate Gallup survey published this week found that Latter-day Saints are the only religious group wherein a majority say they attend services weekly, at 54%.

30% of Protestants say they attend services weekly, compared to 28% of Muslims, 23% of Catholics and 16% of Jews.

Yes, but: Religious service attendance has been dropping for decades, per Gallup, driven largely by "the increase in the percentage of Americans with no religious affiliation — 9% in 2000-2003 versus 21% in 2021-2023."

