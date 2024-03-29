5 hours ago - News

Pic du jour: Sox win ends Cora's streak

The Boston Red Sox

Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Until last night, the Red Sox had lost five straight opening day games under manager Alex Cora.

  • The 2024 Sox turned that around in Seattle, with an eighth inning home run from Tyler O'Neill propelling the team to a day-one 6-4 win over the Mariners.

