5 hours ago - News
Pic du jour: Sox win ends Cora's streak
Until last night, the Red Sox had lost five straight opening day games under manager Alex Cora.
- The 2024 Sox turned that around in Seattle, with an eighth inning home run from Tyler O'Neill propelling the team to a day-one 6-4 win over the Mariners.
