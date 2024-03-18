Data: Brigham and Women's Hospital; Map: Axios Visuals

Been sitting a while? It could be time for a walk break.

Why it matters: Many adults don't get the recommended minimum of 150 minutes of exercise a week, but they could hit that number with five 30-minute brisk walks a week.

Driving the news: New data from Apple and Brigham and Women's Hospital indicates many Americans aren't hitting that minimum.

And the CDC also recommends two additional days of muscle-strengthening activity.

Reality check: 67.2% of Bay Staters who track their fitness data with an Apple Watch — presumably a particularly health-conscious bunch — get the recommended 150 minutes of aerobic exercise.

That's the best percentage in the country.

By the numbers: Over 60% of Apple Watch users in all of the Northeast U.S. — except in Maine — get their steps in each day.

Only 54.9% of Mainiac Apple Watch users meet the recommendation.

That's still a bit better than the national average: 54%.

Beyond the physical health benefits, here's another reason to go for a stroll today: to boost your mental health and longevity.

