Social calendar: Upcoming Boston-area events
Here's what's happening in the Boston area the week of Feb. 19.
Monday, 2/19
🆓The JFK Museum on Dorchester's Columbia Point and the ICA in the Seaport are free in honor of President's Day.
📖 Author and Pulitzer Prize in fiction finalist Kelly Link speaks at the Harvard Book Store about her new novel "The Book of Love."
Tuesday, 2/20
🎨 The ICA is offering a hands-on art-making lab Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for February School Vacation Week.
🌱 Studio by Garden Streets in Cambridge hosts a terrarium workshop 6pm-7pm for those who can't wait until spring to get their hands dirty.
- Price: $65.
Wednesday, 2/21
❄️ For those with kids on winter vacation, Children's Winter Fest kicks off at 11am on the Boston Common parade ground.
- Festival includes crafts, music, an inflatable "Fun House Maze" and more until 2pm.
📖 Leslie Jamison, author of the New York Times bestsellers "The Empathy Exams" and "The Recovering" talks about her new memoir "Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story" with Harvard creative writing professor Claire Messud at the Brattle Theater.
🥷 Catch a screening of Jim Jarmusch's classic "Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai" screening at the Alamo Drafthouse.
Thursday, 2/22
🎞 Coolidge Corner invites you to watch and shamelessly sing along to "Moana," 4pm-5:45pm.
- Price: $10; $8 for children.
🎶 Learn about the history of colonial drinking at Dorchester Brewing Co., 7pm-8pm.
- The event includes paintings with a "colonial twist" from the Museum of Bad Art.
- Price: $35.
🎶 The New England Synthesizer Festival returns, 7:30pm-9:30pm at the Museum of Science.
- Price: $15.
🎤 The Gardner Museum presents, "Canon, Canyon, Cannon: All Black Everything," a poetry event curated by Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola, 7pm-8:30pm.
- Price: $20, excluding student and senior discounts.
Friday, 2/23
🍪 If your week sucked and you want to eat your feelings, may we recommend this cookies and beer pairing event?
- Dorchester Brewing Co. and Top Shelf Cookies host the pairing, 7pm-8pm.
- Price: $30.
🐈 The Cat Connection cat rescue hosts a game night at Knight Moves Cafe in Brookline, 7pm-10pm.
- Price: $10.
Saturday, 2/24
🛍 The Brighton Bazaar hosts "Retromania: A Retrospective Expo" this weekend, selling vintage clothes, jewelry, electronics, furniture and collectibles.
- Starts at 10am Saturday and Sunday.
- Price: $10 in advance. $15 at the door.
Garden Streets in Cambridge hosts an origami workshop, 1pm-2pm.
- Attendees will learn fab favorites like the jumping frog, heart, cube and cherry blossom.
- Price: $35.
🎭 The Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts presents Jameson P. Murray's "The More Than Man" directed by Julian X, the story of a young Black man connecting with his lineage in New Orleans.
🎤 If you missed the recent 40th-anniversary release of Jonathan Demme's show-stopping concert film Stop Making Sense, throw on your enormous business suit and check out this masterpiece documenting the Talking Heads' finest show.
Sunday, 2/25
🍻 Castle Island Brewing Company hosts its Boozy Book Fair in the South Boston taproom, 12pm-4pm.
🎶 Relive the pre-streaming days at the New England Vinyl Record & CD Show at the VFW Post #2017 in Dedham, 9:30am-3pm.
- Includes thousands of records, CDs, DVDs and music memorabilia.
- Price: $5.
