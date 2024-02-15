Social calendar: Upcoming Boston-area events

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's happening in the Boston area the week of Feb. 19.

Monday, 2/19

🆓The JFK Museum on Dorchester's Columbia Point and the ICA in the Seaport are free in honor of President's Day.

📖 Author and Pulitzer Prize in fiction finalist Kelly Link speaks at the Harvard Book Store about her new novel "The Book of Love."

Tuesday, 2/20

🎨 The ICA is offering a hands-on art-making lab Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for February School Vacation Week.

🌱 Studio by Garden Streets in Cambridge hosts a terrarium workshop 6pm-7pm for those who can't wait until spring to get their hands dirty.

Price: $65.

Wednesday, 2/21

❄️ For those with kids on winter vacation, Children's Winter Fest kicks off at 11am on the Boston Common parade ground.

Festival includes crafts, music, an inflatable "Fun House Maze" and more until 2pm.

📖 Leslie Jamison, author of the New York Times bestsellers "The Empathy Exams" and "The Recovering" talks about her new memoir "Splinters: Another Kind of Love Story" with Harvard creative writing professor Claire Messud at the Brattle Theater.

🥷 Catch a screening of Jim Jarmusch's classic "Ghost Dog: The Way Of The Samurai" screening at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Thursday, 2/22

🎞 Coolidge Corner invites you to watch and shamelessly sing along to "Moana," 4pm-5:45pm.

Price: $10; $8 for children.

🎶 Learn about the history of colonial drinking at Dorchester Brewing Co., 7pm-8pm.

The event includes paintings with a "colonial twist" from the Museum of Bad Art.

Price: $35.

🎶 The New England Synthesizer Festival returns, 7:30pm-9:30pm at the Museum of Science.

Price: $15.

🎤 The Gardner Museum presents, "Canon, Canyon, Cannon: All Black Everything," a poetry event curated by Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola, 7pm-8:30pm.

Price: $20, excluding student and senior discounts.

Friday, 2/23

🍪 If your week sucked and you want to eat your feelings, may we recommend this cookies and beer pairing event?

Dorchester Brewing Co. and Top Shelf Cookies host the pairing, 7pm-8pm.

Price: $30.

🐈 The Cat Connection cat rescue hosts a game night at Knight Moves Cafe in Brookline, 7pm-10pm.

Price: $10.

Saturday, 2/24

🛍 The Brighton Bazaar hosts "Retromania: A Retrospective Expo" this weekend, selling vintage clothes, jewelry, electronics, furniture and collectibles.

Starts at 10am Saturday and Sunday.

Price: $10 in advance. $15 at the door.

Garden Streets in Cambridge hosts an origami workshop, 1pm-2pm.

Attendees will learn fab favorites like the jumping frog, heart, cube and cherry blossom.

Price: $35.

🎭 The Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts presents Jameson P. Murray's "The More Than Man" directed by Julian X, the story of a young Black man connecting with his lineage in New Orleans.

🎤 If you missed the recent 40th-anniversary release of Jonathan Demme's show-stopping concert film Stop Making Sense, throw on your enormous business suit and check out this masterpiece documenting the Talking Heads' finest show.

Sunday, 2/25

🍻 Castle Island Brewing Company hosts its Boozy Book Fair in the South Boston taproom, 12pm-4pm.

🎶 Relive the pre-streaming days at the New England Vinyl Record & CD Show at the VFW Post #2017 in Dedham, 9:30am-3pm.