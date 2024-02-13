Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Photo: Mitski at the Primavera Sound Festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

If you've ever wanted to see Mitski live, now's your chance.

The dreamy indie-pop superstar is playing four nights at MGM Music Hall this week.

Also in town this week: Cat Power covering Dylan, thrashers Municipal Waste at the Paradise and British pop group S Club at Roadrunner.

Thursday

Mitski takes over the MGM Music Hall at Fenway for the first of four shows.

Panamanian-Puerto Rican singer and rapper Ericdoa is at the Paradise Rock Club.

Jazz trumpeter Chief Adjuah plays at City Winery.

Friday

Welsh pop-punkers Neck Deep plays at Roadrunner.

Country act Flatland Cavalry plays at House of Blues.

Singer-songwriter Josh Ritter brings his distinctive voice to the Paradise Rock Club.

Mitski's second show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Saturday

Cat Power channels the unwashed phenomenon in his mid-60s phase as she covers Bob Dylan's 1966 Royal Albert Hall concert at the Chevalier.

Dropdead, Escuela Grind, Take Offense and Brat are on the bill at Sonia.

Sunday

There are only five of them now, but S Club comes to Roadrunner with 2000-era hits like "Never Had a Dream Come True" and "Don't Stop Movin'."

Mitski ends her four-night run at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Municipal Waste's thrash metal party will put a smile on your face before it melts it off with fiery riffs at the Paradise Rock Club.

Deap Vally plays at Crystal Ballroom.

Jazz singer Lady Blackbird is at City Winery.

Monday

Brazilian neo-psychedelic rockers Boogarins come to Crystal Ballroom.

Tuesday

Rapper Tash, a member of hip hop trio Tha Alkaholiks, performs with Freddie Black, Lingo and Ayok upstairs at the Middle East.

Singer and poet Jamila Woods is at The Sinclair.

Goblins play at Zuzu.