Boston-area concerts this week: Boys II Men, Bumpin Uglies, Dave Hollister
This week will bring '90s flashbacks with Boyz II Men and Dave Hollister, the former Blackstreet singer, performing in Boston.
Thursday
Industrial metal icons Machine Head are still at it and coming to the Paradise Rock Club.
Texas singer-songwriter Kat Edmonson comes east to visit City Winery.
Problemattik, Xl The Beast and Arichussettes are on the bill at The Middle East.
No Vacation plays at The Sinclair.
Peezy is at Brighton Music Hall.
Friday
Boyz II Men are going to have everybody in MGM Music Hall at Fenway singing along, swooning or both.
Cinematic pop rock from Tell is at The Middle East.
Boombox plays at Brighton Music Hall.
Saturday
Neo-outlaw country star Cody Jinks brings his band the Turnpike Troubadours to MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Bumpin Uglies are punk and reggae at the same time, but somehow not quite ska. They play Paradise Rock Club.
Lemmyfest V at The Middle East pays tribute to the man himself with cover acts like Iron Fisted.
The Ocean, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die plays downstairs at The Middle East.
Dave Hollister, an R&B singer formerly with Blackstreet, plays at City Winery.
Sunday
Eurovision-winning Turkish composer and guitarist Demir Demirkan brings a world of heavy rock to City Winery.
