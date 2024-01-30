1 hour ago - Things to Do

Boston concerts this week:

headshot
Illustration of the Boston skyline with word balloons with exclamation points popping up from left to right.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Kalamazoo, Michigan bluegrass jam band Greensky Bluegrass, Korean singer Car, The Garden, and EDM veteran DJ Shadow are coming to Boston over the next week.

Wednesday

Lyn Lapid plays at Brighton Music Hall.

Friday

Greensky Bluegrass comes to MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Lucius plays at House of Blues.

Car, The Garden, which is one person, brings his South Korean singing to Crystal Ballroom.

Saturday

Mac Saturn is at The Sinclair.

Tuesday

Country music singer Jaime Wyatt plays at The Sinclair.

EDM OG DJ Shadow comes to the Royale.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more