Boston concerts this week:
Kalamazoo, Michigan bluegrass jam band Greensky Bluegrass, Korean singer Car, The Garden, and EDM veteran DJ Shadow are coming to Boston over the next week.
Wednesday
Lyn Lapid plays at Brighton Music Hall.
Friday
Greensky Bluegrass comes to MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Lucius plays at House of Blues.
Car, The Garden, which is one person, brings his South Korean singing to Crystal Ballroom.
Saturday
Mac Saturn is at The Sinclair.
Tuesday
Country music singer Jaime Wyatt plays at The Sinclair.
EDM OG DJ Shadow comes to the Royale.
