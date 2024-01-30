Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Kalamazoo, Michigan bluegrass jam band Greensky Bluegrass, Korean singer Car, The Garden, and EDM veteran DJ Shadow are coming to Boston over the next week.

Wednesday

Lyn Lapid plays at Brighton Music Hall.

Friday

Greensky Bluegrass comes to MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Lucius plays at House of Blues.

Car, The Garden, which is one person, brings his South Korean singing to Crystal Ballroom.

Saturday

Mac Saturn is at The Sinclair.

Tuesday

Country music singer Jaime Wyatt plays at The Sinclair.

EDM OG DJ Shadow comes to the Royale.