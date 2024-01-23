Boston concerts this week: Meet Me at the Altar, Morat, Rick Springfield
Neo-punks Meet Me at the Altar are bringing some much-needed light and levity to a cold Boston music scene this week.
- Latin pop group Morat is in town.
- And some old-school acts like Rick Springfield, Richard Marx and Juliana Hatfield will also take the stage.
Wednesday
Experimental pop act L'Rain plays at The Sinclair.
Sloppy Philly soul rockers G. Love & Special Sauce will be at City Winery.
Lowertown's lo-fi electronica comes to the Crystal Ballroom.
Thursday
Local indie rockers Hush Club are at Brighton Music Hall.
Friday
Colombian Latin pop rock group Morat comes to Agganis Arena supporting their album Si Ayer Fuera Hoy.
Folk duo The Milk Carton Kids play at Paradise Rock Club.
Old school emo from Hot Rod Circuit will be at The Sinclair.
Saturday
Two pop icons from the '80s - Rick Springfield & Richard Marx are playing together at the Shubert Theater.
Indie rock singer-songwriter Torres is at The Sinclair.
Bikethrasher, Miracle Blood, Neck Dive are the local bands on the bill at Faces.
Jelly, Brother Guy, Nikita play The Middle East.
Sunday
New-school pop punks Meet Me at The Altar plays at Paradise Rock Club. Check our their single "Say It (to My Face.)"
Monday
Duxbury's favorite sweetheart Juliana Hatfield plays a hometown show at City Winery.
