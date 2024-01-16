Things to do in Boston this week

Tuesday and Wednesday

🎥 See "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers: Extended Edition" on the big screen at the Alamo Drafthouse in the Seaport.

The extended middle chapter of the famous trilogy is so good it needs two colons. The 3 hour, 42 minute masterpiece is showing today (2:45pm) and tomorrow (2:50pm.)

Thursday

🔬 NPR science correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce discusses her book "Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life" at Harvard Book Store at 7pm.

"Past Lives", Celine Song's film about childhood friends reuniting in New York is one of the tensest modern romances you'll see this award season. It's at the Brattle at 7pm and 9:15pm.