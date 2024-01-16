Share on email (opens in new window)

Potter at the 2023 BMI Country Awards in Nashville last November. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

There aren't many big name musicians in town this week, but plenty of veterans and newcomers are filling the clubs.

Check out our weekly concerts rundown for shows from Grace Potter, Oliver Tree, the Elovators and more.

Thursday

Country dude Conner Smith comes to the Paradise Rock Club.

Friday

Avant-garde alt-everything star Oliver Tree comes to town supporting his "Alone In A Crowd" album at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Indie-pop rockers Magic City Hippies are at House of Blues.

Roomful Of Blues plays at City Winery.

Wargraves, Marianne Toilet And The Runs play at The Middle East and definitely have the best-named bill of the week.

Saturday

Singer, songwriter, pride of Vermont: Grace Potter plays at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Local reggae-rockers The Elovaters play a hometown show at the House of Blues.

Another local rock band, Juice plays at Paradise Rock Club.

All Female Front features acts like Julie Rhodes & The Electric Co., The Devil's Twins, The Wolff Sisters and more. They're at The Sinclair.

Steve Rondo plays Brighton Music Hall.

Deprogrammer Cult, Knock Over City, Stoploss and Lesotho make up the local bill at Deep Cuts.

This Body Is All I Have In This World, Gut Health and Awnthay play at Faces.

The Upsides, Barefoot Young, Deaf Andrews will rock your Saturday night at The Middle East.

Sunday

Indie-pop from Plvtinum is on the menu at Brighton Music Hall.

Beartooth — let's call them post-Emo rock — are at House of Blues.

Boy Jr., Medusa and Mint Green are all on the bill at Deep Cuts.

Monday

Classical Turkish musician Ahmet Aslan plays at City Winery.

Tuesday

K-R&B singer Rad Museum brings Miso and Tabber along for a show at the Paradise Rock Club.

Jane's Party comes to Deep Cuts.