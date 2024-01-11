Wind, flood water hit New England hard

The worst of the flooding in New England from Tuesday night's storm was in New Hampshire, where the high tide meant a declaration of emergency in the beach town of Hampton.

Residents took to canoes and other small boats to navigate the flooded streets.

What they're saying: "Ocean Boulevard is temporarily closed down. Please avoid the area. If you live in the area we recommend you temporarily leave the area for higher ground," Hampton police said.

Why it matters: Conditions in Massachusetts weren't much better, with wind and rain forcing MBTA delays and nearly 50 flight delays at Logan.

6,700 electrical customers were without power during the storm, with over 1,600 awaiting power restoration as of Wednesday afternoon.

The South Shore was also hit hard, with flooding along the coast in Cohasset and Scituate around 5am yesterday.

Cape towns Chatham, Dennis and Wellfleet saw the heaviest winds, measured at 64-65mph.

Inland, heavy rains dumped almost 5 inches of water on Hopkinton and Wrentham.

A driver who didn't know how to swim was rescued clinging to a tree in Norwood after his car was submerged.

In Boston, public health officials issued a warning about bacteria released into the Charles River and Boston Harbor from sewer discharges.

The public is warned to avoid the contaminated waterways for 48 hours after the storm.

What's next: There's more rain on the way tomorrow night into Saturday. The forecast calls for another rainy storm with strong winds along the coast and potential flooding.