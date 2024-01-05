Saturday

Start your Dry January off right with a trip to Boston's newest non-alcohol beverage store.

Even though it opened in November, Dray Drinks in the South End celebrates its "grand opening" with mixologist sessions, product tastings and a DJ from noon to 8pm.

Sunday

🕊️ Mass Audubon throws this year's biggest "pigeon party," an afternoon walk at the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan discussing the humble pigeon.

♀️ Sunday is your last chance to catch Strong Women in Renaissance Italy, the MFA's exhibit on the female artists, writers and patrons who inspired much of the 14th century's best art.