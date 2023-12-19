Storm leaves widespread outages around Boston
It was another wet and wild Monday morning in Boston yesterday as a significant rainstorm hit eastern Massachusetts and knocked out power for thousands of residents.
Driving the news: A major December storm charged out of the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, lashing Florida with rain before making its way up the east coast yesterday.
Why it matters: Nearly 300,000 electrical customers were without power by noon in mostly coastal communities stretching from the North Shore to Plymouth.
The Rhode Island coast suffered heavy flooding when its noon high tide hit.
- Interior towns in Bristol County were also hit hard.
- High tide hit Boston Harbor around 3pm as the storm diminished.
Zoom in: In Scituate yesterday, 96% of homes were without power, according to emergency management officials.
Hundreds of flights were halted and canceled at Logan Airport after the FAA issued a ground stop because of the strong winds.
- All flights were stopped until at least 11am yesterday due to 53 mph gusts at the airport, causing havoc on airline timetables.
- Delays were well over two hours as of yesterday afternoon, according to the FAA.
- Many of the cancellations were from Cape Air, which uses smaller craft for shorter regional flights.
The winds were so strong, hurricane-force gusts of up to 84 mph set a new record for the date at Blue Hill Observatory.
- Vehicles got caught in floodwaters in Bourne, Wellesley and other areas as the combination of torrential rain and the afternoon high tide made some roads impassable.
- A portion of Huntington Avenue in Boston was taped off when debris fell from the MassArt building.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.