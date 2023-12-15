Share on email (opens in new window)

Friday

The Boston Bollywood dance company brings over 90 dancers to celebrate the Indian film industry at their opening night performance.

Saturday

Looking for quirky gifts, vintage finds and handmade holiday goodies? The Small Mart vendor popup will be at Deep Cuts in Medford.

The Glass Bar in Dedham hosts an introduction to stained glass-making class.

Sunday

Watch the Patriots 1pm kickoff against the Chiefs at The Anchor's waterfront outdoor bar.

The Celtics play the Orlando Magic at 3pm at home in the TD Garden.