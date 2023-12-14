Catholic Bay Staters have responded with institutional and individual help to a call by Cardinal Seán O'Malley to welcome and aid immigrants coming to Massachusetts as the migrant crisis intensifies.

Why it matters: Massachusetts' over-2-million Catholics, whose faith asks followers to aid refugees and migrants, play an outsized role in shaping public response to the crisis.

What they're saying: "What we're trying to do here is find gaps in the care of immigrants and fill the gaps," Fr. Bryan Hehir, O'Malley's point-person on the migrant crisis, told Axios.

In an October letter to pastors and parishes across the Archdiocese of Boston, O'Malley, the Catholic leader in Massachusetts, called on his flock to donate clothing and supplies, and to open church buildings up for emergency use.

Zoom in: Catholic Charities' Refugee and Immigration Services arm was the first organization to open an overnight safety-net shelter in the Boston area using a $5 million public grant from the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

27 families on the waitlist for state emergency shelter can stay at the Catholic Charities site.

The organization is handling staff, security, meals and bedding at the new shelter.

The new emergency shelter's location is undisclosed for security reasons.

Catholic Charities also runs five existing emergency shelters and assists with legal affairs for migrants.

The charitable organization and individual parishioners have also expanded the work of "welcome circles" where residents sponsor newcomers and help with housing, legal aid and other assistance.

The intrigue: At Gov. Maura Healey's request, O'Malley himself has been directly involved in urging the most senior White House officials to speed up aid and work permits for migrants.

"The Cardinal has access at that level when he needs to use it," Hehir said.

The Saint Vincent de Paul Society, a Catholic charitable organization out of Stoughton, has taken the lead in gathering clothing and supplies from donations given to parishes.

The group is working with the state and shelters to deliver donated clothing across the area.

The big picture: O'Malley said migrants and refugees "are among the most vulnerable individuals and families in the United States" and that he hopes the Massachusetts Church will respond "generously and effectively."