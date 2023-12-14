Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Luke Grimes plays his style of county music on the Jimmy Kimmel show. Randy Holmes/Getty Images

It's a slower-than-usual week in Boston's concert venues as touring acts wind down their year.

Instead, we're being treated to visits from Hollywood with actor/musician Luke Grimes and the one and only John Waters in town.

Friday

Sheer Terror, Nothing But Enemies andAmerican War Machine play at The Middle East - Upstairs.

Saturday

Actor Luke Grimes is also a musician. His show sold so well, it got upgraded from the Royale to the Roadrunner.

The legendary director of trash-classics "Pink Flamingos" and "Hairspray" brings A John Waters Christmas to the Berklee Performance Center. The show has a warning that it "may be inappropriate for patrons under 16," which seems like an understatement.

Sunday

Singer-songwriters Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor are at City Winery.

The Slackers are keeping ska alive at The Sinclair.

Monday

Frances and the Boof Machine headlines at the Midway Cade with Cheer Camp, Crushdepth and Float Stanley.

Tuesday

Long Island metalcore group From Autumn To Ashes comes to Sonia.

Wednesday

Marilyn's Bazaar and Black Suede play at the Midway Cafe.

Thursday

Rapper Elijah Kyle brings Adam Yokum, Jayroddy and D Griffe along to The Middle East - Upstairs.