Boston concerts this week: Luke Grimes, John Waters, The Slackers and more
It's a slower-than-usual week in Boston's concert venues as touring acts wind down their year.
- Instead, we're being treated to visits from Hollywood with actor/musician Luke Grimes and the one and only John Waters in town.
Friday
Sheer Terror, Nothing But Enemies andAmerican War Machine play at The Middle East - Upstairs.
Saturday
Actor Luke Grimes is also a musician. His show sold so well, it got upgraded from the Royale to the Roadrunner.
The legendary director of trash-classics "Pink Flamingos" and "Hairspray" brings A John Waters Christmas to the Berklee Performance Center. The show has a warning that it "may be inappropriate for patrons under 16," which seems like an understatement.
Sunday
Singer-songwriters Karla Bonoff and Livingston Taylor are at City Winery.
The Slackers are keeping ska alive at The Sinclair.
Monday
Frances and the Boof Machine headlines at the Midway Cade with Cheer Camp, Crushdepth and Float Stanley.
Tuesday
Long Island metalcore group From Autumn To Ashes comes to Sonia.
Wednesday
Marilyn's Bazaar and Black Suede play at the Midway Cafe.
Thursday
Rapper Elijah Kyle brings Adam Yokum, Jayroddy and D Griffe along to The Middle East - Upstairs.
