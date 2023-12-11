Dec 11, 2023 - Things to Do

Caroling on the Greenway, winter solstice show and more to do this week

headshot
A group of people watch the purple and blue lights and sounds fill Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge as part of its holiday show, SOLSTICE.

SOLSTICE returns to Mount Auburn Cemetery Photo: Courtesy of Abram Boghosian/Masary Studios

🌕 Mount Auburn Cemetery celebrates the winter solstice Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

  • The annual commemoration of the longest night of the year (and the start of longer days) is meant to bring light into the dark winter and remember lost loved ones.
  • $30 tickets are for specific time slots.

🎶 Go caroling on the Rose Kennedy Greenway Thursday at 5pm.

  • Students and faculty singers from the North End Music & Performing Arts Center will lead the way between the Carolyn Lynch Gardens and Faneuil Hall.

📖 Author Neil King Jr. discusses his memoir "American Ramble" free online Tuesday at 6pm in collaboration with the Boston Public Library.

  • King reflects on his 330-mile walk from Washington, D.C., to New York City and what he experienced along the way.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more