SOLSTICE returns to Mount Auburn Cemetery Photo: Courtesy of Abram Boghosian/Masary Studios

🌕 Mount Auburn Cemetery celebrates the winter solstice Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 5:30pm to 8:30pm.

The annual commemoration of the longest night of the year (and the start of longer days) is meant to bring light into the dark winter and remember lost loved ones.

$30 tickets are for specific time slots.

🎶 Go caroling on the Rose Kennedy Greenway Thursday at 5pm.

Students and faculty singers from the North End Music & Performing Arts Center will lead the way between the Carolyn Lynch Gardens and Faneuil Hall.

📖 Author Neil King Jr. discusses his memoir "American Ramble" free online Tuesday at 6pm in collaboration with the Boston Public Library.