Dec 11, 2023 - Things to Do
Caroling on the Greenway, winter solstice show and more to do this week
🌕 Mount Auburn Cemetery celebrates the winter solstice Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday between 5:30pm to 8:30pm.
- The annual commemoration of the longest night of the year (and the start of longer days) is meant to bring light into the dark winter and remember lost loved ones.
- $30 tickets are for specific time slots.
🎶 Go caroling on the Rose Kennedy Greenway Thursday at 5pm.
- Students and faculty singers from the North End Music & Performing Arts Center will lead the way between the Carolyn Lynch Gardens and Faneuil Hall.
📖 Author Neil King Jr. discusses his memoir "American Ramble" free online Tuesday at 6pm in collaboration with the Boston Public Library.
- King reflects on his 330-mile walk from Washington, D.C., to New York City and what he experienced along the way.
