Boston
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios
The MFA opens its first exhibit on Judaica today.
Later today, Park-9 — the dog bar in Everett — welcomes pooches and people for an ugly sweater party.
If you're tired from all that partying, in a bar, wearing a heavy sweater, City Tap House has just the thing: The Grinch Slumps into Brunch Saturday from 11am to 3pm.
The Bruins host the Arizona Coyotes Saturday at the TD Garden for an afternoon game.
On Sunday, The Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour kicks off, a rare opportunity to get inside some of the fanciest, most decorated private homes in Boston's most historic neighborhood.
