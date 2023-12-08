Dec 8, 2023 - Things to Do

Boston Weekender: Things to do this weekend

The MFA opens its first exhibit on Judaica today.

  • "Intentional Beauty: Jewish Ritual Art from the Collection" features nearly 30 pieces, many on display for the first time, including contemporary works from the U.S., Israel and around the world.
  • Older artifacts like a wood and silver Torah case will also be on display.

Later today, Park-9 — the dog bar in Everett — welcomes pooches and people for an ugly sweater party.

If you're tired from all that partying, in a bar, wearing a heavy sweater, City Tap House has just the thing: The Grinch Slumps into Brunch Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

  • Christmas music and holiday food specials like Cindy Lou's green eggs and bacon are on the menu.

The Bruins host the Arizona Coyotes Saturday at the TD Garden for an afternoon game.

  • Faceoff is at 1pm.

On Sunday, The Beacon Hill Holiday House Tour kicks off, a rare opportunity to get inside some of the fanciest, most decorated private homes in Boston's most historic neighborhood.

  • Grand Ten Distillery in Southie is also getting into the ugly sweater game, with a party Friday at 6pm for the Boston Young Professional Association.
