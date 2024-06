When work piles up, that lunch break is the first thing to go, according to a recent survey from Boston-based ezCater. Driving the news: Workers nationwide are skipping lunch to get more work done, with 14% saying they never take a lunch break from their workstations, per an ezCater survey of more than 1,000 full-time employees.

Boston-area workers are among the worst offenders with 20% saying they never take a lunch break away from their workstations, either working through lunch or skipping it altogether.

Why it matters: Despite memes about "lazy girl" jobs and "bare minimum Mondays," the survey shows people are skipping the meal breaks to which they're entitled to get their work done.

The survey shows Gen Z workers are most likely to take a shorter lunch break or skip lunch altogether for fear of being judged by their bosses.

Yes, but: Boston-area workers are also 18% more likely to fill up at breakfast than the rest of the nation.