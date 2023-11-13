Social Calendar: Things to do in Boston this week
🏳️🌈 The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host drag bingo at Club Cafe Monday night.
- No cover. 21+ only.
🍻 Night Shift Brewing hosts Friendsgiving Tuesday, a three-course meal paired with new beers.
- Cost: $75.
The BPL in Copley Square hosts a panel on the history of Native enslavement in the Americas, with leaders from the Nipmuc, Narragansett and Wampanoag tribes and nations joining academics to discuss a dark period of history.
- Wednesday at 6pm at the Central Library in Copley Square.
🛩 Law professor and author Ganesh Sitaraman talks about his new book "Why Flying Is Miserable: And How to Fix It," a critique of the airline industry, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
- Thursday at 7pm at Harvard Book Store.
🎶 If you're downtown, Sofar Sounds is hosting one of its mystery concerts Wednesday night at Faneuil Hall.
- The show, which starts at 7pm, features three unannounced guests playing who knows what genres.
- Cost: $24.
🖼 MassArt celebrates the 46 year history of its annual art auction with a talk about how the event got started and the impact it's had over the years.
- Now through Nov. 17 at MassArt
🍷 Vinodivino on Beacon Hill and in Brookline is hosting free wine tastings Thursday night.
- The store will serve tastings of its bottle of the day 4pm-7pm.
Get some laughs out of Duck Duck Goofs at 7:30pm Thursday night at the Cantab Lounge.
- Tickets: $15 and up.
