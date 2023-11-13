Share on email (opens in new window)

🏳️‍🌈 The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence host drag bingo at Club Cafe Monday night. No cover. 21+ only. 🍻 Night Shift Brewing hosts Friendsgiving Tuesday, a three-course meal paired with new beers.

Cost: $75.

The BPL in Copley Square hosts a panel on the history of Native enslavement in the Americas, with leaders from the Nipmuc, Narragansett and Wampanoag tribes and nations joining academics to discuss a dark period of history.

Wednesday at 6pm at the Central Library in Copley Square.

🛩 Law professor and author Ganesh Sitaraman talks about his new book "Why Flying Is Miserable: And How to Fix It," a critique of the airline industry, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Thursday at 7pm at Harvard Book Store.

🎶 If you're downtown, Sofar Sounds is hosting one of its mystery concerts Wednesday night at Faneuil Hall.

The show, which starts at 7pm, features three unannounced guests playing who knows what genres.

Cost: $24.

🖼 MassArt celebrates the 46 year history of its annual art auction with a talk about how the event got started and the impact it's had over the years.

Now through Nov. 17 at MassArt

🍷 Vinodivino on Beacon Hill and in Brookline is hosting free wine tastings Thursday night.

The store will serve tastings of its bottle of the day 4pm-7pm.

Get some laughs out of Duck Duck Goofs at 7:30pm Thursday night at the Cantab Lounge.