45 mins ago - News
Red Line speeds up after Ashmont branch reopens
Forty-thousand daily Red Line riders will see faster service after a lengthy closure of the branch serving Dorchester and Mattapan came to an end.
What's happening: The T announced yesterday its 16-day shutdown of the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Ashmont resulted in track improvements and the removal of speed restrictions that had plagued riders for months.
Why it matters: The Red Line is Boston's most popular subway line, and by some measures, its worst.
- The new tracks mean travel time on the branch will be about 10 minutes shorter.
Of note: The T also improved the stations along the Ashmont line, replaced floors, fixed stairways, cleaned and gave some areas a fresh coat of paint.
