Red Line speeds up after Ashmont branch reopens

Forty-thousand daily Red Line riders will see faster service after a lengthy closure of the branch serving Dorchester and Mattapan came to an end.

What's happening: The T announced yesterday its 16-day shutdown of the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Ashmont resulted in track improvements and the removal of speed restrictions that had plagued riders for months.

Why it matters: The Red Line is Boston's most popular subway line, and by some measures, its worst.

The new tracks mean travel time on the branch will be about 10 minutes shorter.

Of note: The T also improved the stations along the Ashmont line, replaced floors, fixed stairways, cleaned and gave some areas a fresh coat of paint.