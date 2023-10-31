45 mins ago - News

Red Line speeds up after Ashmont branch reopens

Illustration of an MBTA sign changing into an emergency symbol.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Forty-thousand daily Red Line riders will see faster service after a lengthy closure of the branch serving Dorchester and Mattapan came to an end.

What's happening: The T announced yesterday its 16-day shutdown of the Red Line between JFK/UMass and Ashmont resulted in track improvements and the removal of speed restrictions that had plagued riders for months.

Why it matters: The Red Line is Boston's most popular subway line, and by some measures, its worst.

  • The new tracks mean travel time on the branch will be about 10 minutes shorter.

Of note: The T also improved the stations along the Ashmont line, replaced floors, fixed stairways, cleaned and gave some areas a fresh coat of paint.

