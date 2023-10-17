23 mins ago - Culture

Museum of Science wants to honor the late Leonard Nimoy with a Vulcan statue

Mike Deehan

Live long and prosper. Rendering: Courtesy of Museum of Science

The Museum of Science wants to add a memorial dedicated to one of the West End's most famous natives to live long and prosper.

Why it matters: "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy doesn't have a memorial in his hometown, and as anyone familiar with the original Omni Theater introduction can tell you, he grew up only three blocks from the museum's Charles River Dam location.

  • According to the museum, he was involved with the institution later in his life and dedicated to science education.

What they're saying: "Having this monument outside of our building will be a physical embodiment of our values of intellectual curiosity, generosity, inclusion, exploration, and logic," the museum's website says.

  • "It will also honor a member of our own Boston community, which we are so proud to do as your local science destination."

The latest: The MoS says it has raised more than three quarters of its $500,000 goal to install a statue of Nimoy's famous four-fingered "Vulcan salute" by its entrance.

