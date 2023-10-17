The Museum of Science wants to add a memorial dedicated to one of the West End's most famous natives to live long and prosper.

Why it matters: "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy doesn't have a memorial in his hometown, and as anyone familiar with the original Omni Theater introduction can tell you, he grew up only three blocks from the museum's Charles River Dam location.

According to the museum, he was involved with the institution later in his life and dedicated to science education.

What they're saying: "Having this monument outside of our building will be a physical embodiment of our values of intellectual curiosity, generosity, inclusion, exploration, and logic," the museum's website says.

"It will also honor a member of our own Boston community, which we are so proud to do as your local science destination."

The latest: The MoS says it has raised more than three quarters of its $500,000 goal to install a statue of Nimoy's famous four-fingered "Vulcan salute" by its entrance.