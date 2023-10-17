Museum of Science wants to honor the late Leonard Nimoy with a Vulcan statue
The Museum of Science wants to add a memorial dedicated to one of the West End's most famous natives to live long and prosper.
Why it matters: "Star Trek" actor Leonard Nimoy doesn't have a memorial in his hometown, and as anyone familiar with the original Omni Theater introduction can tell you, he grew up only three blocks from the museum's Charles River Dam location.
- According to the museum, he was involved with the institution later in his life and dedicated to science education.
What they're saying: "Having this monument outside of our building will be a physical embodiment of our values of intellectual curiosity, generosity, inclusion, exploration, and logic," the museum's website says.
- "It will also honor a member of our own Boston community, which we are so proud to do as your local science destination."
The latest: The MoS says it has raised more than three quarters of its $500,000 goal to install a statue of Nimoy's famous four-fingered "Vulcan salute" by its entrance.
