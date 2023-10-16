Reggie Watts is a musician, comedian and, now, an author. Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Here's what's happening around Boston this week:

🎨 If you can't make it to Rome, Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel The Exhibition brings the classic ceiling mural to Boston with high-definition life-size photos and special printing techniques to emulate the original frescoes.

Thursday - Sunday, 11am-6pm until January 14 at 121 Webster Ave. in Chelsea.

Tickets start at $20 for adults.

📽️ "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," filmmaker Dick Fontaine's documentary following writer James Baldwin through the sites of the Civil Rights-era South will be screened at the Harvard Film Archive.

Monday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. $10 tickets.

📖 Alternative humorist and musician Reggie Watts will be at First Parish Church to discuss his new book "Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos, and a Tale of Coming Home Again'' with fellow alternative comedian Eugene Mirman.