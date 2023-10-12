Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

As Massachusetts' marriage rate has seen a recent spike and its divorce rate has steadily declined, more people say they're open to prenups.

Driving the news: 50% of U.S. adults said they at least somewhat supported the use of prenups in a September Harris Poll survey conducted for Axios — up from last year's response of 42%.

While the survey did not break down answers by state, Nicholas Halks, an attorney in Newton confirmed to Axios "there's been a massive uptick in people contacting my office for prenuptial agreements."

Zoom in: It's not just the ultra wealthy calling, he says.

Halks has heard from more middle- and high-income workers in biotech, pharmaceutical and other major industries in Greater Boston.

What could be happening: Americans are getting hitched later in life.

And they often have individual assets — and debt — to consider before marrying.

Context: The survey results come as a recent wedding boom has pushed the marriage-to-divorce rate down.

In Massachusetts, last year's marriage rate increased to 15.8 per 1,000 residents ages 15 and up, while the divorce rate plummeted to 5.4 per 1,000 residents.

What we're watching: Younger generations in particular are embracing prenups, according to the Harris Poll.