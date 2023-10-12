As Massachusetts' marriage rate increases, so do prenups
As Massachusetts' marriage rate has seen a recent spike and its divorce rate has steadily declined, more people say they're open to prenups.
Driving the news: 50% of U.S. adults said they at least somewhat supported the use of prenups in a September Harris Poll survey conducted for Axios — up from last year's response of 42%.
- While the survey did not break down answers by state, Nicholas Halks, an attorney in Newton confirmed to Axios "there's been a massive uptick in people contacting my office for prenuptial agreements."
Zoom in: It's not just the ultra wealthy calling, he says.
- Halks has heard from more middle- and high-income workers in biotech, pharmaceutical and other major industries in Greater Boston.
What could be happening: Americans are getting hitched later in life.
- And they often have individual assets — and debt — to consider before marrying.
Context: The survey results come as a recent wedding boom has pushed the marriage-to-divorce rate down.
- In Massachusetts, last year's marriage rate increased to 15.8 per 1,000 residents ages 15 and up, while the divorce rate plummeted to 5.4 per 1,000 residents.
What we're watching: Younger generations in particular are embracing prenups, according to the Harris Poll.
- 41% of Gen Z respondents who are engaged or have been married said they entered a prenup.
- 47% of millennial respondents who are engaged or have been married said they entered a prenup.
