The HONK! Festival, Young Frankenstein and more things to do in Boston this weekend
Still looking for something to do in Boston this weekend?
- We have you covered.
🎥 The Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain is hosting a screening of Young Frankenstein Friday at 7pm.
- Cost: $7.
- Be smart: Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Seating is first come, first served.
🌟 The HONK! Festival of Activist Street Bands returns to Davis Square this weekend.
- The festival, which is free, runs Friday through Sunday and includes bands from across the country.
- There are a range of activities, from lantern parades on Friday to a songwriting workshop on Sunday.
- Protip: Wear bike lights, glow sticks or any other kind of glittering ornaments you'd like.
💿 Snag some cheap books or CDs (if you still use those) at the Boston Public Library book sale.
- The sale runs 10am-2pm Saturday at the Central Library in Copley Square.
- Admission is free, and several items sell for as low as $1. Proceeds benefit BPL programming.
