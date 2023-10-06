1 hour ago - Things to Do

The HONK! Festival, Young Frankenstein and more things to do in Boston this weekend

Steph Solis

Throwback to Honk! Fest in 2015. Photo: Paul Marotta/WireImage

Still looking for something to do in Boston this weekend?

  • We have you covered.

🎥 The Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain is hosting a screening of Young Frankenstein Friday at 7pm.

  • Cost: $7.
  • Be smart: Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Seating is first come, first served.

🌟 The HONK! Festival of Activist Street Bands returns to Davis Square this weekend.

  • The festival, which is free, runs Friday through Sunday and includes bands from across the country.
  • There are a range of activities, from lantern parades on Friday to a songwriting workshop on Sunday.
  • Protip: Wear bike lights, glow sticks or any other kind of glittering ornaments you'd like.

💿 Snag some cheap books or CDs (if you still use those) at the Boston Public Library book sale.

  • The sale runs 10am-2pm Saturday at the Central Library in Copley Square.
  • Admission is free, and several items sell for as low as $1. Proceeds benefit BPL programming.
