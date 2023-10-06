Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Throwback to Honk! Fest in 2015. Photo: Paul Marotta/WireImage

Still looking for something to do in Boston this weekend?

We have you covered.

🎥 The Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain is hosting a screening of Young Frankenstein Friday at 7pm.

Cost: $7.

Be smart: Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Seating is first come, first served.

🌟 The HONK! Festival of Activist Street Bands returns to Davis Square this weekend.

The festival, which is free, runs Friday through Sunday and includes bands from across the country.

There are a range of activities, from lantern parades on Friday to a songwriting workshop on Sunday.

Protip: Wear bike lights, glow sticks or any other kind of glittering ornaments you'd like.

💿 Snag some cheap books or CDs (if you still use those) at the Boston Public Library book sale.