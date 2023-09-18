1 hour ago - Real Estate
Poll: Your Massachusetts backup plan
Obviously Massachusetts is the best place to live — but if you couldn't call the Commonwealth home anymore, where would you go?
Driving the news: Our colleagues in the Twin Cities recently asked readers to name their second-place state, and Colorado came in first with 13% of the responses.
- When Axios Denver asked the same question to Coloradans, California topped the list with almost 18%.
Now we're curious where Bay Staters would move.
- To make things more interesting, let's disregard cost. Assume your current income would be adjusted for that area's cost of living.
