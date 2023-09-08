This NFL season will not only be a major test for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, but also for sportsbooks in Massachusetts.

Why it matters: The gaming industry is closely watching how the pro football season influences Massachusetts' first year of legalized sports betting.

Driving the news: Bets are pouring in for the Patriots, though the Philadelphia Eagles are favored to win Sunday's game by four points, according to Boston-based DraftKings.

State of play: The Patriots are favored to make it to the playoffs and are one of the most likely teams to win the Super Bowl, per DraftKings' projections.

Yes, but: So far, most DraftKings users in Massachusetts are putting their money on other teams.

Just 13% of bettors backed the Patriots as the likely winners of the AFC East tournament. Most bet on the Buffalo Bills or New York Jets.

Only 16% have bet the Patriots will win the Super Bowl.

Between the lines: Even though the state only recently legalized the industry, Massachusetts hosts eight mobile sportsbooks.

In-person betting is now allowed at three casinos, including Encore Boston Harbor in Everett.

What they're saying: "Sports betting has come to roost in the state where they have hometown teams, not just in the Patriots, but in sports betting operators," says Brendan Bussmann, a gaming industry analyst with Las Vegas-based B Global.

Zoom out: Legal sports betting is live in 35 states and Washington, D.C., and it's big business for pro football, says Richard McGowan, a professor who studies gambling at Boston College.

The sports betting industry reported nearly $5.2 billion in gross revenue between January and June 2023, per the American Gaming Association.

Team sponsorship revenues linked to sports betting increased 14% between 2021 and 2022, according to global sports intelligence company SponsorsUnited.

What we're watching: So far, sports betting operators have made more than $29.4 million in taxable gaming revenue in Massachusetts, garnering just $5.8 million state tax revenue — far below politicians' estimates of $60 million.