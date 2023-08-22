2 hours ago - Politics

Boston gets $1.9 million to help migrants with shelter, transportation

Steph Solis
Photo illustration of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu with lines radiating from her.

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston and the state will share a $1.9 million award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for shelter and transportation services for migrant families.

Why it matters: The grant comes as the Healey administration and volunteers scramble to meet the increasing demand for shelter, especially amid the influx of migrants coming to Massachusetts.

Driving the news: Boston is one of nearly three dozen cities and counties to receive funding under FEMA's Shelter and Services program.

Flashback: The city received $877,351 in humanitarian relief funding earlier this year under another FEMA program.

