2 hours ago - Politics
Boston gets $1.9 million to help migrants with shelter, transportation
Boston and the state will share a $1.9 million award from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for shelter and transportation services for migrant families.
Why it matters: The grant comes as the Healey administration and volunteers scramble to meet the increasing demand for shelter, especially amid the influx of migrants coming to Massachusetts.
Driving the news: Boston is one of nearly three dozen cities and counties to receive funding under FEMA's Shelter and Services program.
Flashback: The city received $877,351 in humanitarian relief funding earlier this year under another FEMA program.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.