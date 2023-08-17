Boston parents spending more than average on back-to-school shopping
Boston-area parents will likely spend more than most American households on back-to-school shopping this year, according to new survey data from Deloitte.
Why it matters: While back-to-school shopping is a tradition for many families, it's also a reminder of how expensive supplies have become.
Driving the news: Boston families plan to spend on average $650 per child on back-to-school shopping this year, compared to a national average of $597.
The big picture: Both figures are actually down compared to last year, Anthony Jardim, a Boston-based principal for Deloitte tells Axios.
- The national average dropped 10% from last year, but the company declined to share Boston's 2022 numbers because of differing survey methodology.
What they're saying: The dip in spending suggests parents are more concerned about the possibility of an economic downturn, Jardim tells Axios.
- 34% of parents nationwide — and 33% in Boston — said they were postponing non-essential back-to-school purchases.
- But parents said they were willing to splurge on clothing or supplies if their children asked, Jardim says.
Zoom out: For 2023 the Northeast had the highest regional average at $671, while the Midwest had the lowest at $552.
Of note: The survey polled 1,212 U.S. parents of school-aged children, including 416 in Boston.
Zoom in: Boston-area parents reported they plan to spend slightly more than others across the country on clothing, accessories, school supplies and "other supplies" like sanitizers, face masks and desks.
Yes, but: Boston parents' total projected spending on electronics fell below the national average.
- Jardim says that's possibly because parents already bought devices during the pandemic and because schools are issuing devices to students.
