Boston parents spending more than average on back-to-school shopping

Boston-area parents will likely spend more than most American households on back-to-school shopping this year, according to new survey data from Deloitte.

Why it matters: While back-to-school shopping is a tradition for many families, it's also a reminder of how expensive supplies have become.

Driving the news: Boston families plan to spend on average $650 per child on back-to-school shopping this year, compared to a national average of $597.

The big picture: Both figures are actually down compared to last year, Anthony Jardim, a Boston-based principal for Deloitte tells Axios.

The national average dropped 10% from last year, but the company declined to share Boston's 2022 numbers because of differing survey methodology.

What they're saying: The dip in spending suggests parents are more concerned about the possibility of an economic downturn, Jardim tells Axios.

34% of parents nationwide — and 33% in Boston — said they were postponing non-essential back-to-school purchases.

But parents said they were willing to splurge on clothing or supplies if their children asked, Jardim says.

Zoom out: For 2023 the Northeast had the highest regional average at $671, while the Midwest had the lowest at $552.

Of note: The survey polled 1,212 U.S. parents of school-aged children, including 416 in Boston.

Zoom in: Boston-area parents reported they plan to spend slightly more than others across the country on clothing, accessories, school supplies and "other supplies" like sanitizers, face masks and desks.

Yes, but: Boston parents' total projected spending on electronics fell below the national average.