Boston gets a break from sky-high gas prices

Steph Solis
Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals
After facing some of the highest prices in the nation last year, Greater Boston has seen the cost of gas come back down to earth.

Why it matters: When nearly everything is costlier than it was a few years ago, the drop in gas prices may offer some relief for cash-strapped households, especially when public transit isn't reliable.

Driving the news: A gallon of gas in Boston cost $3.66 on average in August, about 10 cents lower than the national average.

  • The local average is 14.2% lower than it was in August 2022.

The big picture: Nationwide, average gas prices have been falling or flat since August 2022.

  • They're up a bit from the winter months, which is normally when they're at their lowest, but remain lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

State of play: Prices ticked up in recent weeks due to excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located.

  • "Refineries, which turn crude oil into products like gasoline, don't function as efficiently in 100+ degree weather," Axios' Emily Peck reports.

Flashback: Gas in Boston dipped to $3.26 a gallon in March, 16 cents below the national average at the time, before rising again.

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.

The bottom line: "The pace of increases has started to slow down over the last few days, and for now, appears to have hit a peak over the weekend and is beginning to gently fall," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement this week.

  • But "the respite from gasoline rising may not last long."
