Come to Axios Boston's anniversary kegger

Steph Solis
Illustration of a paper-cut seagull screaming with the Axios logo in the speech bubble.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Come meet the degenerates behind Axios Boston's newsletter.

What's happening: We're celebrating Axios Boston's first anniversary later this month with some brews at Dorchester Brewing Co.

  • We reached 1 year on June 13, but better late than never.

Come for the drinks, stay for the photos with Townie.

  • The first 50 pints of DBCo's flagship Neponset Gold are on us.
  • There will be some free swag and glassware.

The details: The party starts at 5:30pm on Aug. 28.

  • Yes, that's a Monday. Send the kids to your ma's.

Be smart: RSVP here.

