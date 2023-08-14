Come to Axios Boston's anniversary kegger

Share on email (opens in new window)

Come meet the degenerates behind Axios Boston's newsletter.

What's happening: We're celebrating Axios Boston's first anniversary later this month with some brews at Dorchester Brewing Co.

We reached 1 year on June 13, but better late than never.

Come for the drinks, stay for the photos with Townie.

The first 50 pints of DBCo's flagship Neponset Gold are on us.

There will be some free swag and glassware.

The details: The party starts at 5:30pm on Aug. 28.

Yes, that's a Monday. Send the kids to your ma's.

Be smart: RSVP here.