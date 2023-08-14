1 hour ago - Things to Do
Come to Axios Boston's anniversary kegger
Come meet the degenerates behind Axios Boston's newsletter.
What's happening: We're celebrating Axios Boston's first anniversary later this month with some brews at Dorchester Brewing Co.
- We reached 1 year on June 13, but better late than never.
Come for the drinks, stay for the photos with Townie.
- The first 50 pints of DBCo's flagship Neponset Gold are on us.
- There will be some free swag and glassware.
The details: The party starts at 5:30pm on Aug. 28.
- Yes, that's a Monday. Send the kids to your ma's.
Be smart: RSVP here.
