Christopher Talken, Moe Pope, The Arcitype and Jonathan Ulman (left to right) of STL GLD in 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston is celebrating hip-hop's 50th anniversary with a festival Saturday at City Hall Plaza.

Driving the news: EarthGang and Dead Prez, hip-hop duos from Atlanta and New York City respectively, will headline the GLD FSTVL.

The lineup also features STL GLD, Oompa, Billy Dean Thomas and other local artists.

Why it matters: Boston has been home to hip-hop and rap artists since the genre's infancy in the 1970s, including MC Spice, the writer behind "Good Vibrations" and iconic local hip hop groups like New Edition and STL GLD, who helped organize the event.

What they're saying: "When most people think of cities that had a major role in the growth of Rap music and Hip-Hop culture, they usually overlook Boston," music journalist Dart Adams wrote in a 2020 Rock the Bells article.

Details: The festival runs 12pm-10pm Saturday on the plaza.