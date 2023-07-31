54 mins ago - Real Estate
How much a water view will cost you in Boston
There's nothing better than sitting back and taking in a view of the sea. And if you can find that just by stepping onto your own porch, you've truly got it made.
- Housing with an ocean view in Boston doesn't come cheap, but here are a few options:
The living room windows of this cute one-bedroom condo in Winthrop give you a peek at the bay for $393,000.
For $759,000 this five-bed single family in Revere's Beachmont neighborhood could be yours. The deck overlooks Broad Sound.
Or blow up your budget to pay more than $6 million for this 2,000-square foot two-bedroom on Fan Pier with amazing views of Boston Harbor.
