How much a water view will cost you in Boston

There's nothing better than sitting back and taking in a view of the sea. And if you can find that just by stepping onto your own porch, you've truly got it made.

Housing with an ocean view in Boston doesn't come cheap, but here are a few options:

The living room windows of this cute one-bedroom condo in Winthrop give you a peek at the bay for $393,000.

For $759,000 this five-bed single family in Revere's Beachmont neighborhood could be yours. The deck overlooks Broad Sound.

Or blow up your budget to pay more than $6 million for this 2,000-square foot two-bedroom on Fan Pier with amazing views of Boston Harbor.