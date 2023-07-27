Beloved Boston beach, gym reopening in time for heat wave

The L Street's lobby overlooks Dorchester Bay with views of the JFK Library. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

As temperatures rise over 90°F, Boston residents can get some relief at the recently reopened L Street Bathhouse and beach.

Driving the news: The Boston Centers for Youth & Families' Curley Community Center — affectionately called "the L" — had been closed since March 2020.

The city's $31.2 million renovation delayed the grand reopening until this month.

Why it matters: The gym, community center and guarded stretch of beach offer residents a cheap way to work out and cool off.

Membership to the city-owned center is open to anyone and free for July and August.

A new fitness studio room with a view. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

State of play: While the gym portion of the L soft-opened in June, the beach had been closed until last week because the state had to sign off on a plan to protect nesting seabirds.

Beach lifeguards were on duty Tuesday afternoon, but only one or two people were enjoying the sun when Axios Boston visited.

The nearby M Street Beach had dozens of visitors.

What they're saying: "There's a good vibe here about people watching out for each other. We've got seniors, we've got little kids and everybody watches out," U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Boston) said at the center's ribbon-cutting event last month.

Lynch, who's been a member for 50 years and learned to swim at the L, said it's a destination for many in South Boston, especially seniors looking to connect to life and community.

The facility's brand new gym features cardio, weight training and fitness studio rooms.

The new locker rooms have saunas, though the men's steam room isn't operational yet.

The 92-year-old beachfront building got a climate resiliency upgrade, with an open basement that allows flood waters and sand to flow in and out.

💭 Deehan's thought bubble: While the gym equipment isn't quite as expansive as what you'd see in a $90-a-month mega gym, the Curley Center's a great place to work out in a superb location along Dorchester Bay.