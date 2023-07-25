Massachusetts officials swamped by passport requests

Congressional staffers are scrambling to save family vacations, destination weddings and more as desperate constituents flood the Massachusetts delegation with pleas for help in dealing with unprecedented passport delays.

Why it matters: Many U.S. Senate and House offices that typically help a couple dozen Americans expedite passports each year have juggled hundreds to thousands of cases this year — and appeals have soared in the summer travel season, writes Axios' Stef W. Kight.

Zoom in: Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-Mass.) office has seen passport cases up over 400% compared to last year, a spokesperson told Axios.

Sen. Ed Markey's (D-Mass.) office said requests have surged more than 50%.

Southeastern Mass. Rep. Jake Auchincloss will call out the backlog as unacceptable on the House floor later this week, Axios has learned.

Auchincloss is expected to say passport delays exacerbate Americans' frustrations with federal institutions.

The Democrat will also call for the House to reject Republicans' proposed funding cuts to the State Department.

What we're watching: Faced with growing numbers of angry constituents, scores of federal officials from both parties have signed letters to the State Department demanding action.

One bipartisan May letter was endorsed by more than 190 members of Congress and stated that passport cases were making up a "disproportionate percentage of our offices’ constituent services caseload."

It included Reps. Stephen Lynch (D-Boston,) Ayanna Pressley (D-Boston,) Seth Moulton (D-Salem,) James McGovern (D-Worcester) and Lori Trahan (D-Lowell).

The big picture: The State Department's online passport renewal system failed earlier this year, dramatically increasing an already growing backlog fueled by the post-pandemic surge in international travel.

The department is receiving roughly 400,000 passport applications a week — down from 500,000 earlier in the year — and is on track to surpass the record 22 million issued passports last year.

The backlog has gotten so bad that regional passport offices have had to reject even congressional requests for constituent appointments — with exceptions only in extreme situations like funerals.

What they're saying: "It’s worse than anyone realizes," Aaron Fritschner, spokesperson for Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), told Axios.