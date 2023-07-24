38 mins ago - Business

Monica's liquor license in jeopardy after North End shooting

Steph Solis
Two people walk outside Monica's Trattoria, a North End restaurant.

People passing Monica's in the North End. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The North End restaurant managed by Patrick Mendoza, who allegedly fled after shooting at a man outside Modern Pastry, is in jeopardy of losing its liquor license.

Driving the news: Boston licensing officials could vote as early as Tuesday morning on whether Monica's Trattoria can keep its license, per a public notice on the city website.

  • Mendoza was arrested Friday at a substance abuse treatment facility in Falmouth.

Catch up fast: While Mendoza was on the lam last week, licensing officials called a hearing about the restaurant's liquor license.

  • They expressed concerns about his "character and fitness" as manager to hold a liquor license.
  • William Ferullo, the Mendoza family's attorney, asked that Amanda McQueen, Mendoza's wife and the restaurant's assistant manager, become the new "manager of record" to retain the license.

Between the lines: The city notice claimed Monica's violated state law by having "no manager on duty" in Mendoza's absence.

Plus: Mendoza's failure to appear before the board last week violates state law and the board's rules, according to the notice.

  • A call and voicemail to Ferullo's office Monday requesting comment were not returned.

What we're watching: Ferullo had until Friday to submit proof that McQueen has no criminal record and is otherwise qualified for the role.

  • Ferullo submitted an application, which licensing board members are reviewing, a city spokesperson told Axios.
