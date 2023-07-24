The North End restaurant managed by Patrick Mendoza, who allegedly fled after shooting at a man outside Modern Pastry, is in jeopardy of losing its liquor license.

Driving the news: Boston licensing officials could vote as early as Tuesday morning on whether Monica's Trattoria can keep its license, per a public notice on the city website.

Mendoza was arrested Friday at a substance abuse treatment facility in Falmouth.

Catch up fast: While Mendoza was on the lam last week, licensing officials called a hearing about the restaurant's liquor license.

They expressed concerns about his "character and fitness" as manager to hold a liquor license.

William Ferullo, the Mendoza family's attorney, asked that Amanda McQueen, Mendoza's wife and the restaurant's assistant manager, become the new "manager of record" to retain the license.

Between the lines: The city notice claimed Monica's violated state law by having "no manager on duty" in Mendoza's absence.

Plus: Mendoza's failure to appear before the board last week violates state law and the board's rules, according to the notice.

A call and voicemail to Ferullo's office Monday requesting comment were not returned.

What we're watching: Ferullo had until Friday to submit proof that McQueen has no criminal record and is otherwise qualified for the role.