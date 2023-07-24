Monica's liquor license in jeopardy after North End shooting
The North End restaurant managed by Patrick Mendoza, who allegedly fled after shooting at a man outside Modern Pastry, is in jeopardy of losing its liquor license.
Driving the news: Boston licensing officials could vote as early as Tuesday morning on whether Monica's Trattoria can keep its license, per a public notice on the city website.
- Mendoza was arrested Friday at a substance abuse treatment facility in Falmouth.
Catch up fast: While Mendoza was on the lam last week, licensing officials called a hearing about the restaurant's liquor license.
- They expressed concerns about his "character and fitness" as manager to hold a liquor license.
- William Ferullo, the Mendoza family's attorney, asked that Amanda McQueen, Mendoza's wife and the restaurant's assistant manager, become the new "manager of record" to retain the license.
Between the lines: The city notice claimed Monica's violated state law by having "no manager on duty" in Mendoza's absence.
Plus: Mendoza's failure to appear before the board last week violates state law and the board's rules, according to the notice.
- A call and voicemail to Ferullo's office Monday requesting comment were not returned.
What we're watching: Ferullo had until Friday to submit proof that McQueen has no criminal record and is otherwise qualified for the role.
- Ferullo submitted an application, which licensing board members are reviewing, a city spokesperson told Axios.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.