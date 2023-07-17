We know it's not square footage, central air or location that drives people to spend ungodly amounts of money on condos or houses — it's the trendiest amenities.

And nothing's hotter than pickleball right now, so let's take a look at Zillow units that feature courts.

Starting at the top, EchelonSeaport's "5 star hotel inspired living" provides 50,000 square feet of amenities including three pools, a spa, yoga studio, virtual golf and of course a pickleball court.

A two-bedroom unit is just $2.5 million. A one-bedroom can run you $1.3 million.

For those game to DIY your own courts, you can pick up this 1886, four-bedroom colonial in Hingham for $1.1 million.

The realtor highlights "lots of open lawn for possible in-ground pool, gardens, or pickleball court."

Wouldn't your new neighbors love to hear that delightful pop-pop-pop of pickleball each morning?

For downsizers, here's a two-bedroom apartment in downtown Hull.