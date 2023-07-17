48 mins ago - Real Estate
Check out these Boston homes for sale with pickleball courts
We know it's not square footage, central air or location that drives people to spend ungodly amounts of money on condos or houses — it's the trendiest amenities.
- And nothing's hotter than pickleball right now, so let's take a look at Zillow units that feature courts.
Starting at the top, EchelonSeaport's "5 star hotel inspired living" provides 50,000 square feet of amenities including three pools, a spa, yoga studio, virtual golf and of course a pickleball court.
- A two-bedroom unit is just $2.5 million. A one-bedroom can run you $1.3 million.
For those game to DIY your own courts, you can pick up this 1886, four-bedroom colonial in Hingham for $1.1 million.
- The realtor highlights "lots of open lawn for possible in-ground pool, gardens, or pickleball court."
- Wouldn't your new neighbors love to hear that delightful pop-pop-pop of pickleball each morning?
For downsizers, here's a two-bedroom apartment in downtown Hull.
- At $350,000, the Damon Place unit is a steal these days.
- Plus, the complex's court is blue, a lovely change from those drab green ones.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.