Things to do in Boston this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

This dog has no idea how patriotic it is. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

Fourth of July weekend in Boston means Harborfest, the annual celebration of the city's maritime heritage.

Driving the news: This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

What's happening: Downtown Crossing hosts an arts and crafts market today at 11am and at noon there's a kickoff event at the corner of Franklin and Washington Streets.

Fireworks launch at 9:15pm tomorrow from a barge visible from most spots in the inner harbor.

See the rest of the festival schedule.

🐶 Most importantly: Harborfest's Patriotic Poochapolooza parade happens tomorrow at noon, where dogs and their humans compete for the title of the most star-spangled pet.

Doin' King George a bamboozle. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

⚓️ For more nautical vibes, head over to the Anchor in the Charlestown Naval Yard, just a short walk from the U.S.S. Constitution.

The outdoor bar hosts Dockfest starting tomorrow and running nightly through next Friday featuring live music, a paint party, comedy and great views of the fireworks on Saturday and Tuesday.

Plus: Don't sleep on Axios Boston's exhaustive list of concerts coming up.