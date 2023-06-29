1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Boston this weekend

Mike Deehan

This dog has no idea how patriotic it is. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

Fourth of July weekend in Boston means Harborfest, the annual celebration of the city's maritime heritage.

Driving the news: This year marks the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

What's happening: Downtown Crossing hosts an arts and crafts market today at 11am and at noon there's a kickoff event at the corner of Franklin and Washington Streets.

🐶 Most importantly: Harborfest's Patriotic Poochapolooza parade happens tomorrow at noon, where dogs and their humans compete for the title of the most star-spangled pet.

Doin' King George a bamboozle. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

⚓️ For more nautical vibes, head over to the Anchor in the Charlestown Naval Yard, just a short walk from the U.S.S. Constitution.

  • The outdoor bar hosts Dockfest starting tomorrow and running nightly through next Friday featuring live music, a paint party, comedy and great views of the fireworks on Saturday and Tuesday.

Plus: Don't sleep on Axios Boston's exhaustive list of concerts coming up.

