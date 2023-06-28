Share on email (opens in new window)

A 32-year-old Canton woman faces forgery and fraud charges for allegedly enrolling in three different Boston high schools and posing as a student.

What's happening: Police and Boston Public Schools are investigating former state Department and Children and Families employee Shelby Hewitt for falsely posing as a high schooler half her age.

Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School under false names throughout the last school year, according to a letter to the school community obtained by WCVB.

Be smart: The charges stem only from falsely enrolling, not any action or behavior conducted while posing as a student.

The intrigue: Police searched Hewitt's Jamaica Plain apartment and found forged documents from Lowell Juvenile Court featuring aliases students say Hewitt went by at the various schools.

Two other adults at the same address allegedly posed as Hewitt's parents when dealing with school administrators.

Students at Burke High School recalled Hewitt, under the name Daniella, as quiet, eager to help with math homework and apparently 16 or 17 years old.

Hewitt's father told WCVB his daughter is receiving mental health treatment.

What we're watching: Police requested an arrest warrant but there is no record yet that Hewitt is in custody.