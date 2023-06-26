Charted: Boston's Fast-tracked asylum cases have a slim chance

Data: Harvard Immigration Clinic via Transactional Research Access Clearinghouse (TRAC); Chart: Axios Visuals

Boston is home to the largest pool of fast-tracked asylum cases in the country.

But the chances of those petitions being approved are slim, according to a review of President Biden's "dedicated docket" proceedings from the Harvard Immigration and Refugee Clinical Program.

Flashback: President Biden launched the process in May 2021. The administration said it would help swiftly and fairly decide the fate of asylum-seeking families who had recently arrived via the southern border.

Since then, the Biden administration has assigned more than 110,000 immigrants to the dedicated docket, including more than 20,000 in Boston.

Yes, but: The report states the process is neither fast nor fair as asylum seekers struggle to get legal representation and many find the proceedings and schedules confusing.