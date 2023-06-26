Depressing Zillows: What you can get with a $900k budget in Boston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The median cost of a single-family home in Boston hit $900,000 for the first time this May.

But what kind of house can you actually get for that price in the city?

The intrigue: This 2,280 square-footer in South Boston's Dorchester Heights neighborhood is only 143 years old and comes with two gas fireplaces.

For a little less than $900,000 in Jamaica Plain you could nab this 3,765-square-foot single family not far from the pond.

This colonial among the barely-in-Boston suburbia of West Roxbury is 5,000 square feet with a deck and open floor plan.