Depressing Zillows: What you can get with a $900k budget in Boston
The median cost of a single-family home in Boston hit $900,000 for the first time this May.
But what kind of house can you actually get for that price in the city?
The intrigue: This 2,280 square-footer in South Boston's Dorchester Heights neighborhood is only 143 years old and comes with two gas fireplaces.
- For a little less than $900,000 in Jamaica Plain you could nab this 3,765-square-foot single family not far from the pond.
This colonial among the barely-in-Boston suburbia of West Roxbury is 5,000 square feet with a deck and open floor plan.
