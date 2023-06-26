1 hour ago - Real Estate

Depressing Zillows: What you can get with a $900k budget in Boston

Mike Deehan
The median cost of a single-family home in Boston hit $900,000 for the first time this May.

But what kind of house can you actually get for that price in the city?

The intrigue: This 2,280 square-footer in South Boston's Dorchester Heights neighborhood is only 143 years old and comes with two gas fireplaces.

This colonial among the barely-in-Boston suburbia of West Roxbury is 5,000 square feet with a deck and open floor plan.

