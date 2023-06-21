12 hours ago - Food and Drink
Try these fish tacos in the Back Bay
Cusser's Roast Beef and Seafood in the Back Bay offers beer-battered fish of the day, pickled red onions, slaw and their house-special Thoreau sauce on corn tortillas.
- Two tacos are $13.
Why it's worth a visit: The white fish is meaty and a lighter alternative to the $17 fish and chips platter or the $12.75 rare roast beef sandwich.
