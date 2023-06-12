What size apartment $1,500 a month buys you in Massachusetts cities

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: RentCafe analysis of Yardi Matrix data; Chart: Axios Visuals

A monthly rent of $1,500 can get you an 825-square-foot apartment in Springfield. That's larger than the national average of 782 square feet, per a new report from listing service RentCafe.

Worcester has 700-square-foot apartments for the same price.

But in Boston, fifteen-hundred bucks gets you a measly 320 square feet.

Reality check: Springfield is a great town! Wouldn't love the two-to-three-hour one-way commute to Boston, though.

The big picture: Rent is rising faster than income nationwide.

The median U.S. renter is spending close to 30% of their monthly income on an average rent, per the latest report from Moody's Analytics, an economic research firm.