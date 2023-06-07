1 hour ago - News

Where we rank among the worst dog bite states for mail carriers

Steph Solis
Illustration of a mail carrier with tattered shorts.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Dogs bit at least 93 mail carriers in Massachusetts last year.

What's happening: The USPS released data last week showing the 10 worst "dog bite states" for its workers.

  • California canines were the fiercest, biting 674 people. Texas was second-worst (404), followed by New York (321).

How we ranked: Not terrible! Per an agency spokesperson, we're 17th in the country.

Be smart: The USPS says it trains carriers to make some noise or rattle a fence to alert — but not startle — a dog if they’re entering a yard.

  • They're also told not to pet or feed a pooch.

Yes, but: Still best to keep your dog out of arm's reach.

💡 Pro tip: Don't have a child get your mail from the carrier as the dog may see the carrier as a threat to the kid.

