1 hour ago - News
Where we rank among the worst dog bite states for mail carriers
Dogs bit at least 93 mail carriers in Massachusetts last year.
What's happening: The USPS released data last week showing the 10 worst "dog bite states" for its workers.
- California canines were the fiercest, biting 674 people. Texas was second-worst (404), followed by New York (321).
How we ranked: Not terrible! Per an agency spokesperson, we're 17th in the country.
Be smart: The USPS says it trains carriers to make some noise or rattle a fence to alert — but not startle — a dog if they’re entering a yard.
- They're also told not to pet or feed a pooch.
Yes, but: Still best to keep your dog out of arm's reach.
💡 Pro tip: Don't have a child get your mail from the carrier as the dog may see the carrier as a threat to the kid.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.