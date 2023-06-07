Where we rank among the worst dog bite states for mail carriers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dogs bit at least 93 mail carriers in Massachusetts last year.

What's happening: The USPS released data last week showing the 10 worst "dog bite states" for its workers.

California canines were the fiercest, biting 674 people. Texas was second-worst (404), followed by New York (321).

How we ranked: Not terrible! Per an agency spokesperson, we're 17th in the country.

Be smart: The USPS says it trains carriers to make some noise or rattle a fence to alert — but not startle — a dog if they’re entering a yard.

They're also told not to pet or feed a pooch.

Yes, but: Still best to keep your dog out of arm's reach.

💡 Pro tip: Don't have a child get your mail from the carrier as the dog may see the carrier as a threat to the kid.