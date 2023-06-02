Share on email (opens in new window)

🍀 the 🐷 Photo: Courtesy MSPCA

Clover is a shy girl that needs a patient new owner to make her feel at home on their farm.

Details: She's a two-year-old, 77-pound potbelly pig that hasn't had much experience living around humans, but seems willing to learn.

She may be shy, but she's a pro at communal pig-living, so if you have a sty with a few social porcine friends for her, all the better.

She loves to wallow, so a nice shady, wet place would be right up her alley.

Check Clover out at the MSPCA site.