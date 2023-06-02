1 hour ago - News
This 77-pound potbelly pig needs a new home
Clover is a shy girl that needs a patient new owner to make her feel at home on their farm.
Details: She's a two-year-old, 77-pound potbelly pig that hasn't had much experience living around humans, but seems willing to learn.
She may be shy, but she's a pro at communal pig-living, so if you have a sty with a few social porcine friends for her, all the better.
- She loves to wallow, so a nice shady, wet place would be right up her alley.
Check Clover out at the MSPCA site.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.