This 77-pound potbelly pig needs a new home

Mike Deehan
🍀 the 🐷 Photo: Courtesy MSPCA

Clover is a shy girl that needs a patient new owner to make her feel at home on their farm.

Details: She's a two-year-old, 77-pound potbelly pig that hasn't had much experience living around humans, but seems willing to learn.

She may be shy, but she's a pro at communal pig-living, so if you have a sty with a few social porcine friends for her, all the better.

  • She loves to wallow, so a nice shady, wet place would be right up her alley.

Check Clover out at the MSPCA site.

