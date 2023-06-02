MBTA news, delays and slow zones

The MBTA is slowly but surely improving the speed of its subway lines as more track work is done to eliminate safety concerns.

The Red Line sped up this week, with round trips seeing delays of under an hour, a slight improvement over the 70-plus minute delays of last month, per data analyzed by Transit Matters.

The Orange Line also shaved a few minutes off its round-trip time, but the Blue Line performed a few minutes worse than last week.

Of note: The Green Line will be replaced by shuttle buses between Medford/Tufts and Government Center, including the Union Square spur, this weekend and next weekend for work finishing the new Green Line extension.

The Red Line will be shut down between JFK/Umass and North Quincy after 8:45pm Tuesday through Thursday next week for more rail repair.

