60 mins ago - Transit
MBTA news, delays and slow zones
The MBTA is slowly but surely improving the speed of its subway lines as more track work is done to eliminate safety concerns.
- The Red Line sped up this week, with round trips seeing delays of under an hour, a slight improvement over the 70-plus minute delays of last month, per data analyzed by Transit Matters.
- The Orange Line also shaved a few minutes off its round-trip time, but the Blue Line performed a few minutes worse than last week.
Of note: The Green Line will be replaced by shuttle buses between Medford/Tufts and Government Center, including the Union Square spur, this weekend and next weekend for work finishing the new Green Line extension.
- The Red Line will be shut down between JFK/Umass and North Quincy after 8:45pm Tuesday through Thursday next week for more rail repair.
Editor's note: This story is being updated weekly with new information.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.