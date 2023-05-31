1 hour ago - News

A missing Bengal in Boston

Nala, a bengal with a beige coat and brown spots, is lying down on a light gray carpet in her owner's home in Boston. She went missing in January.

Nala the Bengal. Courtesy of Kailee Kennedy

Kailee Kennedy has put up flyers, posted online and hired a professional tracker to find her Bengal Nala. No dice.

  • But Kennedy’s holding out hope that her cat’s still alive.

What’s happening: Nala went missing during a walk in January.

The intrigue: Many would have given up, but Kennedy says Nala is still out there. The professional tracker’s dog typically finds the cat, alive or dead, though tracking cats in cities is harder. Kennedy said the tracker suggested someone took Nala inside.

  • She also hired someone to search for Nala using a drone with thermal energy.

What she’s saying: “Nala is my family,” says Kennedy, a graduate student in JP.

Nala has green eyes, a beige coat and brown spots. She’s microchipped.

  • Kennedy is limiting what personally identifiable information she shares, including Nala’s age, so she can better vet reports of Bengal sightings.
  • Some people have reported spotting a Bengal in JP, but those turned out to be two other outdoor Bengals in the neighborhood.

Of note: Kennedy asks anyone who spots a Bengal to take a photo and send it to her at 617-710-0948.

